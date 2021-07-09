$56.7 grant going toward Hurricane Laura emergency shelter program

(KLFY) — FEMA is awarding an additional $56.7 million to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOSHEP) for non-congregate sheltering in response to Hurricane Laura.

The grant covers costs of housing for nearly 12,000 evacuees across 42 hotels. The reimbursement brings the federal cost-share to 90% for the project.

All funding will be delivered to the State of Louisiana. The state is responsible for disbursing funds to the sub-recipient.

At its peak, the Louisiana non-congregate shelter program for Hurricane Laura sheltered over 21,500 evacuees.

