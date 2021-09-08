500 free meals for first responders in Houma

The Louisiana Air National Guard provided assistance Wednesday to the devastated communities of Lafourche Parish following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, September 8, at noon, first responders who have been helping with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts will be provided 500 free meals.

In efforts to support the community after the devastation from Hurricane Ida, AT&T is hosting First Responders at an AT&T store in Houma at 1344 W Tunnel Boulevard Houma, LA 70360.

500 first responders will be served Jambalaya, green beans, snack cakes, drinks, along with relief items and resources.

Relief items: Charging station trailer, water bottles, appreciation bags with PPE, and other relief items.

Relief resources: Local New Orleans organization, SBP, will be in attendance to offer resources with navigating the hurricane recovery process.

Meals will be available while supplies last.