5-year-old child hit by stray bullet at Shreveport hotel dies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 5-year-old child who was hit by a “stray” bullet following a shooting near a Shreveport hotel has died.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday outside of the Super 8 Hotel in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Dr.

SPD detectives said a “stray bullet” went into a hotel room, hit the boy in the head, and then grazed his mother.

The shooter identified as 33-year-old Joseph Lee Smith was arrested Sunday in Longview, Texas.

SPD contacted Longview Police Department officers who were able to make contact with Smith and take him into custody. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail as a fugitive. His extradition back to Shreveport is pending.