5-year-old boy killed in St. Charles Parish shooting

ST. ROSE, La. — Just after 12:30 pm on Saturday, St. Charles Parish deputies received a call about a shooting on the 300 block of Mockingbird Lane in St. Rose. The caller told the dispatcher that a 5-year-old boy was shot inside of a home.

When first responders got to the scene, they found the 5-year-old boy shot in the head. Ochsner Flight Care arrived and took the boy to University Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives are investigating how the shooting happened. Police say a family member of the boy was at the residence when the shooting happened and is cooperating with investigators.