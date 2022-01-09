5-year-old boy in Lake Charles dead after possible drowning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A 5-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Lake Charles.

According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on South Savannah Lane in Lake Charles around 5:30 p.m. on Friday to a possible drowning. When they arrived, they were told a 5-year-old child was found in the neighbor’s swimming pool unresponsive. Life saving measures were performed on the boy before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation does not show signs of foul play.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Miller is the lead investigator on this case.