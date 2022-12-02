Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) (KLFY) — Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were reportedly called to an elementary school in West Monroe following reports that a 5-year-old complained to the school nurse of neck and leg pain and detailed abuse from his stepmother.

The student, deputies said, told the nurse about being punished for not eating dinner within a set time frame.

Authorities contacted Kelli Joanna Baker, 32, who reportedly admitted to spanking the child and also admitted to giving him 40 minutes to eat his food.

She told authorities she was not aware of any bruises, however saying instead that it was possible that he received them by sliding down the stairs in their home.

In an interview conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center, officials said it was discovered that the child was timed with a “doggie timer,” and was given approximately 40 to 45 minutes to eat all of their food.

Baker was arrested Friday, (Dec. 2) and charged with cruelty to juveniles/aggravated assault.