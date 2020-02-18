Live Now
5 Texans arrested for attempted ATM thefts in Baton Rouge; suspects possibly connected to incidents in neighboring parishes

Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Five people from Texas are now behind bars after allegedly trying to steal ATMs from multiple Chase Bank locations in Baton Rouge while driving reportedly stolen vehicles.

Investigators believe these five people may be connected to similar incidents in neighboring parishes.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say on Monday, Feb. 17 around 2:30 a.m., they responded to the Chase Bank in the 3500 block of S Sherwood Forest Boulevard about the attempted theft of an ATM.

Investigators believe multiple people in a stolen red Ford F-250 pickup truck were responsible for the attempted theft.

BRPD investigators then learned of another attempted ATM theft at the Chase Bank in the 7300 block of Highland Road. Police say they believe the same suspects were involved, but this time were in a reportedly stolen white Ford F-250 truck.

Officers located the stolen white truck and say the suspects began fleeing from the truck on foot. Police say four of the suspects were arrested on Staring Lane, while the fifth was taken into custody while driving within the perimeter police had set up in an attempt to pick up the other suspects.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Kobe Stephens, 21 of Houston, Texas

  • Resisting an officer
  • Aggravated obstruction of a public roadway
  • Attempted theft (2 counts)
  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Simple criminal damage to property (3 counts)

Travonteay Stephens, 20 of Houston, Texas

  • Resisting and officer
  • Aggravated obstruction of a public roadway
  • Attempted theft (2 counts)
  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Simple criminal damage to property (3 counts)

Dartamian Landry, 18 of Houston, Texas

  • Resisting an officer
  • Aggravated obstruction of a public roadway
  • Attempted theft (2 counts)
  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Simple criminal damage to property (3 counts)

Davon Crumity, 20 of Houston, Texas

  • Resisting an officer
  • Aggravated obstruction of a public roadway
  • Attempted theft (2 counts)
  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Simple criminal damage to property (3 counts)

Kylan McCoy, 18 of Pearland, Texas

  • Attempted theft (2 counts)
  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Simple criminal damage to property (2 counts)

Investigators believe these five people may be connected to similar incidents in neighboring parishes. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD’s Burglary Division at 225-389-3824 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

