The NOPD is investigating a shooting with multiple victims near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that injured 5 people on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning.

According to NOPD, it happened at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a shooting with multiple victims near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/prTD6d78GQ — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 1, 2021

Officers detained a person involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no word of the victim’s conditions at this time.