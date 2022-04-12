BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police say four people suspected in the armed robbery of an elderly man in the parking lot of Margaritaville casino last week are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting involved in a crash hours after the robbery.

Bossier City Police responded to an armed robbery call in the Margaritaville Casino parking lot. Responding officers spoke with the victim, who told them he was followed to his vehicle by two males and two females. The females got into a white Chevy Tahoe with a black hood and a temporary license plate.

The male suspects followed the victim to his car, one of them pulled a gun, and they both robbed the victim of $50 to $75 in cash. The white Tahoe pulled up, and the males joined their female counterparts and drove off.

Bossier police violent crimes investigators learned that the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash in Ruston. EMS brought the four individuals to Ochsner LSU Hospital, where they received treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and Bossier City Police are not releasing the suspects’ names because they are still in the hospital receiving treatment.