4 crew members dead after Seacor Power lift boat capsizes in Gulf

Divers got into the boat - found the bodies

Port Fourchon, La. – The U.S. Coast Guard reports that divers searching the area around the capsized Seacor Power lift boat found 2 bodies today–on the boat– bringing the number of the dead to four.

In a statement released to the media at 8:22 pm tonight (Fri, April 9), the Coast Guard revealed that commercial divers from Donjon Marine Company recovered two “unresponsive” crew members today.

They have been identified as 53-year-old Anthony Hartford of New Orleans and 55-year-old James Wallingsford from the village of Gilbert.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew members attempt to throw a hammer at the hull of the SeaCor Power. The crew was attempting to make contact with potential survivors inside the vessel. . The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

According to the Coast Guard, the divers were in the water at 7:50 am “to conduct an assessment and (begin) dive operations.”

“The divers had to stop mid-morning,” says the statement, “due to dangerous weather conditions, but resumed diving operations again at approximately 1:30 pm.”

The statement goes on to say that dive operations are continuing tonight and will start again tomorrow morning.

In a timeline released by the Coast Guard, four crew members were rescued by good Samaritans on Tuesday, after the boat capsized during a storm. Another was rescued by the Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris, and a sixth was rescued by the Coast Guard Station Grand Isle.

On Wednesday, one crew member was found dead by the Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack. That person has been identified as the boat’s captain, David Ledet.

On Thursday, a second crew member was found dead by the Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey. He’s been identified as Ernest Williams.

Now, with the two crew members’ bodies recovered by divers today, nine crew members remain missing.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans in the statement.

Capt. Watson said the Coast Guard is “using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.