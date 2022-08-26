LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Four men have been arrested after allegedly following a man home and robbing him in Lake Charles, La.

Allen D. Johnson, Jr., 21, of Lake Charles, Donald G. Wilson, Jr., of Lake Charles, Jaden Johnson, 20, of Lake Charles, and Adrian L. Brown, 21, of Houston were all arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).

All were charged with two counts of simple robbery, while Allen and Donald were also charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CPSO said that after a traffic collision involving a hit-and-run, the occupants of a car involved followed another individual involved who was leaving the scene and going to his residence.

Once at his residence, the four men exited the car and demanded money from the individual. They then pulled him into the roadway and began hitting him while demanding payment, according to CPSO.

CPSO said that while the victim tried to send money using a mobile payment app, one of the men stole his phone. It was later discovered that multiple transactions were made.

Allen and Donald’s bond was set at $85,000 and Jaden and Adrian’s was set at $80,000.

CPSO is investigating this case, while the Lake Charles Police Department is investigating the actual crash.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.