1  of  3
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Restaurant Services

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

3rd confirmed COVID-19 case at LSU, student who lived in the Greek community on-campus

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Officials with LSU have announced the third case of coronavirus at the Baton Rouge campus.

They say the individual is a student who lived in the Greek community on-campus.

According to officials, the student is recovering and in isolation with their family. Those who are known to have been in close contact with the student have been notified.

Moving forward, any additional positive cases from among the LSU community will be posted to their website: lsu.edu/coronavirus/testing-results.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar