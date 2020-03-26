3rd confirmed COVID-19 case at LSU, student who lived in the Greek community on-campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Officials with LSU have announced the third case of coronavirus at the Baton Rouge campus.

They say the individual is a student who lived in the Greek community on-campus.

According to officials, the student is recovering and in isolation with their family. Those who are known to have been in close contact with the student have been notified.

Moving forward, any additional positive cases from among the LSU community will be posted to their website: lsu.edu/coronavirus/testing-results.