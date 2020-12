(KLFY) – In Louisiana, there were 3,939 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths reported Sunday in the entire state.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 35, and the number of patients in need of ventilators increased by eight.

There are also 15,254 total “probable” coronavirus cases in Louisiana, according to the agency’s dashboard.

1,392 patients are in hospitals statewide, with 162 patients on ventilators.