OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 39-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Louisiana, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop F.

Corkey Williams, 39, of Monroe, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP.

LSP said that on Dec. 31, just before 7 a.m., troopers began investigating a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Hwy 165 in Ouachita Parish.

The investigation revealed that earlier in the night, Williams was riding a bike in the southbound lane of U.S. Hwy 165 when an unknown southbound vehicle struck Williams from behind and fled the scene, according to LSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LSP Troop F at (318) 345-0000 or their local law enforcement agency.