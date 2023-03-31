BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Beauregard Parish resident is dead following a crash on LA 111, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D.

The crash claimed the life of Chase Alton Hickman, 39, of Merryville, according to LSP.

LSP said that around 5:15 p.m. on March 27, LSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA 111 just north of Eli Field Road in Beauregard Parish.

The investigation revealed that Hickman was driving a 2016 Buick Enclave north on LA 111 when the Buick traveled off the roadway, entered a ditch, and hit a culvert.

LSP said that after hitting the culvert, the Buick became airborne and overturned.

Hickman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment. On March 31, LSP was notified that Hickman had succumbed to his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.