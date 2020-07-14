31-year-old St. Martinville woman dead following ATV crash

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 31-year-old woman from St. Martinville is dead following a crash involving an ATV in St. Mary Parish.

The victim has been identified as Lakeitha Hopes.

St. Mary Parish Sheirff Blaise Smith said at 8:05 p.m. on July 11, deputies were dispatched to Verdun Lane in Verdunville for a report of an ATV crash.

They arrived and located two injured victims.

An investigation has revealed that 41-year-old Frankie Kirt of Franklin was operating the ATV and that Hopes was a passenger, Smith said.

The ATV left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck concrete culverts in a ditch off the road, flipping and ejecting both victims, Smith said.

The ATV came to a rest near a light pole, he said.

Both victims were airlifted to Lafayette, where Hopes later died from her injuries, Smith said.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.