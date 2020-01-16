Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

31-year-old Louisiana man charged with Second Degree Murder

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

A 31-year-old Plaquemine man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Lewis, also of Plaquemine.

Authorities have charged Michael Wayne Creel, Jr., 31, on one count of Second Degree Murder.

According to a police report, a little before 4:15 a.m., authorities initiated an investigation in this case and found that Creel traveled to 3774 Pocasset St. with 2 other individuals.

A female masseuse and another man went with Creel to the stated address and assisted the shooting victim by taking a massage table to the rear of the home.

The man and Daniel Lewis then returned to the front of the home and walked towards the SUV.

According to the authorities, Creel opened fire from inside the SUV and struck Lewis.

The affidavit stated that Lewis died at the scene and Creel left the scene in the SUV.

Authorities used statements from the masseuse and man at the shooting scene along with video from a nearby home in this investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Overcast. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories