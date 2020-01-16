31-year-old Louisiana man charged with Second Degree Murder

A 31-year-old Plaquemine man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Lewis, also of Plaquemine.

Authorities have charged Michael Wayne Creel, Jr., 31, on one count of Second Degree Murder.

According to a police report, a little before 4:15 a.m., authorities initiated an investigation in this case and found that Creel traveled to 3774 Pocasset St. with 2 other individuals.

A female masseuse and another man went with Creel to the stated address and assisted the shooting victim by taking a massage table to the rear of the home.

The man and Daniel Lewis then returned to the front of the home and walked towards the SUV.

According to the authorities, Creel opened fire from inside the SUV and struck Lewis.

The affidavit stated that Lewis died at the scene and Creel left the scene in the SUV.

Authorities used statements from the masseuse and man at the shooting scene along with video from a nearby home in this investigation.