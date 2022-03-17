BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The public is welcome to give their comments on an action plan to spend $600 million in federal money on Hurricane Laura and Delta recovery.

The Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD) says the 30-day public comment period started Wednesday, March 16 through Thursday, April 14 at 5 p.m.

“In 2020, five named storms made landfall in Louisiana, breaking our record for the most strikes in a single season,” OCD Executive Director Pat Forbes said. “Recently, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated $600 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding to help us recover from two of these storms, Laura and Delta.”La. delegation fumes over hurricane relief left out of spending bill

The action plan was published last month, according to an announcement from Governor John Bel Edwards. To read the proposed plans, click here.

“Storms are becoming more frequent and more intense, and our most vulnerable citizens are the most heavily impacted by them,” Forbes said. “The programs in this plan are aimed at building long-term resilience and ensuring equity in our recovery.”

Public hearings will be held in-person and virtually. The schedule is as follows:

Alexandria — Wednesday March 9 at 10 a.m. at Alexandria Convention Hall

— Wednesday March 9 at 10 a.m. at Alexandria Convention Hall Lake Charles — Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at Seed Center (Willis Noland Room)

— Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at Seed Center (Willis Noland Room) Via Zoom — Monday, March 14 at 4 p.m. (Link to register here)

— Monday, March 14 at 4 p.m. (Link to register here) Monroe — Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at Ouachita Parish Fire Department Training Center

— Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at Ouachita Parish Fire Department Training Center Shreveport — Wednesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at Shreveport Government Plaza

State officials said after public comments are received, the plan will be submitted to HUD for final approval.

For more about public hearings or the action plan, click here.