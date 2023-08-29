LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police have reported a 3-year-old was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, a little before 8 a.m. Louisiana State Police Troopers opened an investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on LA Hwy 877 at LA Hwy 580. As a result of the crash, 3-year-old Tavorious Hopkins of Lake Providence was killed.
Authorities said they learned that 55-year-old John Vaughn Jr. was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan and was traveling south on LA Hwy 877. Simultaneously, a 2012 Freightliner towing a grain trailer was traveling east on LA Hwy 580.
Officials said the Dodge did not yield at the stop sign located on LA Hwy 877 at LA Hwy 580. As a result, the Dodge traveled into the path of the Freightliner and was struck.
Hopkins was unrestrained in the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities. Both drivers were properly restrained and suffered minor injuries, said officers.
In the Dodge, a second-row passenger was not properly restrained, resulting in moderate injuries, according to authorities. A local hospital treated Vaughn and the additional passenger.
Officials said impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.