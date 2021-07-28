3 popular NOLA nightclubs require proof of vaccination, current negative COVID test for entry

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Singer Brian McKnight performs onstage during SiriusXM presents Heart & Soul’s ‘A Night In N’Awlins’ at Tipitina’s on July 04, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With news cases of COVID-19 rapidly on the rise, local political and medical leaders are placing the importance of vaccinations at the forefront as Louisiana continues to struggle in the fourth surge of the virus.

Now New Orleans business leaders are taking their own proactive stance against the spread of the virus with a mandate of their own.

On Wednesday afternoon, local music venue Tipitina’s announced on social media that it will require patrons show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry. Joining Tipitina’s (501 Napoleon Avenue) in this initiative is the Maple Leaf Bar at 8316 Oak Street and d.b.a. at 618 Frenchmen St.

“Effective Friday, July 30, notable New Orleans venues will require all patrons who wish to attend performances featured at their establishment provide a valid, complete COVID-19 vaccination card OR proof of a negative COVID-19 test performed within the previous 72 hours prior to entry onto the premise until further notice,” read the media release posted by Tipitina’s on Twitter.

“We remain committed to providing a safe and enjoyable atmosphere, and livelihood for all performers, employees and supporters of live entertainment,” the statement continued. “Thank everyone for their contribution to these mitigation efforts at this time.”

