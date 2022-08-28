LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Three out of the four bodies have been recovered from the Sabine River, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Four people went missing in the water on Friday evening, three adults and one child. The adults were attempting to save the child from the river, according to BPSO.

Three adults have been identified as Austin Scott of DeRidder, Troy M. McCollough of the Junction community, and Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck.

The four people went missing on Friday, according to police.

Authorities are continuing to search for the missing child.