3 missing after towing vessels crash in Mississippi River

One of the towing vessels sank in the Mississippi River and the other sustained heavy damage.

DESTREHAN, La. (WWL-TV) — Three people are missing in the Mississippi River after two towing vessels collided near Destrehan Sunday morning.

The vessels crashed into each other around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 123.

One of the towing vessels sank in the Mississippi River and the other sustained heavy damage, said Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix with the U.S. Coast Guard.

One person has been recovered from the area, Phoenix said. Three people are still missing.

According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard, one of the towing vessels was pushing two barges carrying sulfuric acid. One of these barges was damaged in the incident and reportedly released an unknown amount of vapor into the air. The source of the release is secured.

“This is a complex response that has a search-and-rescue component, as well as a pollution component that will require planning and coordination to execute,” said Capt. Kristi Luttrell, the Commanding Officer of Sector New Orleans. “We are working alongside our partners at the state and local levels to quickly assess the situation so that we can safely make every effort to find the missing mariners and minimize any further impact to the environment.”

Center of Toxicology and Environmental Health has been contracted for air monitoring.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.