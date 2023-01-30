All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — After a six-month investigation, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Miketavious Dice, 30-year-old Nicholas Moore, and 41-year-old Ladarius Winzer for drug offenses. According to officials, they obtained a search warrant for the suspects and were able to seize 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.5 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills, Promethazine, and approximately $10,000 in cash on January 25, 2023.

The suspects were transported to Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Detention Center.

Sheriff Williams would like thank the everyone for their hard work and dedication to keeping the citizens of Lincoln Parish safe. The following divisions and agencies participated in this operation: Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET), Lincoln Parish Criminal Investigative Division, LPSO K9, Lincoln Parish Special Response Team (SRT), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Ruston Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Tech University Police, Metro Narcotics and the Louisiana National Guard Counterdrug Task Force.