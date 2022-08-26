Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FOREST, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 22, 2022, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Forest High School located at 158 Clover Street in reference to three students allegedly bringing a firearm on school grounds. According to authorities, the three students were taken into custody and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.

Due to the juveniles’ ages, their identity will not be released to the public. This incident is under investigation.