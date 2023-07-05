SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An overnight shooting in Shreveport leaves 3 people dead and 6 others hospitalized.

During a media conference Wednesday morning city officials confirmed that another victim succumbed to gunshot wounds and another person was added to the number of injured.

Shreveport Police were called to Jones Mabry Road in the Martin Luther King neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. on the 4th of July.

Not many details are known at this time, but SPD says that 2 people were pronounced dead on the scene and 1 other was pronounced dead when they arrived at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Six other people were wounded in the shooting and taken to various local medical facilities. The condition of these victims is not currently known.

SPD Lieutenant Ray said a major issue for first responders was reaching the scene.

“I can tell you getting here and getting EMS here, it was a difficult thing,” Ray said. “A lot of us had to park our cars to take off running just to get down the street because there were so many cars on the side of the street.”

Ray also said that some victims were placed in cruisers or rolled blocks down the road on stretchers because of the traffic congestion in the area.

“So they got them as far as they could and at some points, they would carry them back to the EMS or the fire department by stretcher rolling the stretchers down the road because the, you know, the stretchers could fit more than a car could,” Ray said,

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. If you want to supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.