3 juveniles escape from Bridge City detention center, still at large

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WGNO) — The Office of Juvenile Justice has reported the escape of three juveniles from the Bridge City Center for Youth located on River Road.

According to the report, all three male juveniles, including a 14-year-old from St. Bernard, 16-year-old from Pointe Coupee and an 18-year-old from Orleans Parish took flight at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Following the incident, OJJ immediately ceased all movement at the facility and began making official

notifications to law enforcement. Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police are assisting in the capture of the youths.

The OJJ said no staff was injured during the incident and that the correction facility campus has been secured. The youth were entered into the National Crime Information Center database, and a command center has been established at BCCY during apprehension efforts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three youth should contact local law enforcement or

the command center at 504-436-4253 or 225-328-8402