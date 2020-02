BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)– Another person is facing a Second Degree Murder charge relating to the death of Antonio Sterling, Alton Sterling’s cousin.

The arrest of 44-year-old Derrick Jermaine Banks, of 3754 Main St. comes after the recent arrest of Kelvin Lee Phillips.

Banks and Phillips were both rebooked into the EBR Parish Prison, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD says, “Sterling was found inside of a burning vehicle in the 1400 block of East Harrison St.” in 2018.