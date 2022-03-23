NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The NOLA Zydeco Festival is returning to the Big Easy for the second year in a row. The annual music festival features the likes of Louisiana zydeco musicians from Southwest Louisiana. This year’s lineup includes Lafayette’s own, Chris Ardoin and NuStep Zydeco, Lake Charles native, Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush, and Marcus Ardoin and Da Zydeco Legendz. You may even see KLFY’s own, Gerald Gruenig and John Weatherall out there.

The festival is put on by Saint Josephine, a New Orleans based marketing agency founded by Louisiana native Gabrielle Deculus. Deculus has ties to the zydeco industry, as her great-grandfather is Alphonse “Bois Sec” Ardoin, a Louisiana Musician and Creole Zydeco Pioneer. The NOLA Zydeco Festival is put on in his memory every year.

The location of the festival has moved, this year it will be held on the river at Crescent Park. Deculus says the choice to change locations was based on growth of the festival. She says they wanted more space, and a premium location on river, which will make for a beautiful setting for the festival as they move forward.

This is a family friendly event, happening Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. There will be lots of food vendors on-site, kid-friendly activities, and zydeco dance lessons between each set, led by Harold Guillory and Arthur Corbin. This is a free event, but if you’d like prime seating and to mingle with the artists and sponsors, you can purchase a VIP ticket for $65.

The VIP ticket perks include:

Enjoying shaded seating with complimentary beverages featuring Evamor Water, SevenThree Distilling Cocktails, and Cajun Fire Beer.

Hanging out with the Zydeco bands and special guests.

VIPs also have their own entrance!

Visit www.nolazydecofestival.com for a full list of activities happening throughout the day.