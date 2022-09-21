There are a couple of reasons why 2022’s hurricane season seems a little slower than average. (Getty Images)

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins announced today that FEMA is awarding $26 million to Louisiana for hurricane recovery efforts.

The reimbursement includes:

$3,654,302.40 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for permanent repairs at Lewis Middle School in response to Hurricane Laura.

$22,477,432.50 to the Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op for transmission line restoration as a result of Hurricane Laura.

The funding was made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura.