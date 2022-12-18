KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — A fatal crash on Highway 10 has claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr., according to Louisiana State Police.

It happened on Friday, Dec. 16th. on Highway 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish.

The report shows Warden Jr. was wearing dark clothes, walking along the highway around 6:00 p.m. That’s when a car hit him.

Warden Jr. sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

So far, the driver has not been cited for any violations. Impairment is not suspected to be a cause of the crash.

At this time, it remains under investigation.