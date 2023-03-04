NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A 23-year-old has been sentenced after he was caught with over three pounds of meth that he intended to sell in Louisiana.

Dante Bowman, 23, of Florida, was sentenced to 108 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

Bowman pled guilty to a one-count indictment on Nov. 30 which charged him with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bowman was caught with 3.1 pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop on I-10.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana State Police. The prosecution was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Lynn E. Schiffman.