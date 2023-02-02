The women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies, including their building’s management and the janitor’s employer. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A 23-year-old has pled guilty to various firearm and drug charges following a 2020 shootout at a Louisiana hotel.

Malik Fernandez, 23, of New Orleans pled guilty on Jan. 24 to various firearm and drug charges. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana, his guilty plea stems from his participation in a Dec. 28, 2020 shootout at the Jung Hotel.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Fernandez pled guilty to counts 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the indictment, charging him with:

Conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (count 1)

Using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime (count 2)

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana (count 3)

Illegally maintaining drug-involved premises (count 4)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that for count 1, Fernandez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000. For count 2, he will face a mandatory minimum of 10 years to a maximum of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Fernandez also faces a maximum of five years and a fine of up to $250,000 for count 3 and up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for count 4.

Fernandez will be sentenced on May 2.

The case was investigated by the New Orleans Police Department and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurice Landrieu and Elizabeth Privitera are in charge of the prosecution.