23-year-old Heather Gillespie “aka Hunter” goes missing in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing Rapides Parish woman.

Late Sunday afternoon, Sheriff officials issued a statement seeking assistance in locating Heather N. “Hunter” Gillespie

Detectives say she is 23 year old white female with brown or possibly blonde hair, brown eyes, 5’ 3” tall and 118 pounds.

She was reported to have left her residence in Forest Hill, La. Friday night at approximately 11 p.m. in a black Dodge Challenger with the LA license plate 784 EEC.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective Natalie Brown at 318-206-8607, or the RPSO at 318-473-6700 or your local law enforcement.