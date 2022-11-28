LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Sulphur man has been arrested after a 17-month-old child was sent to the hospital for a brain bleed and skull fracture.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), Logan R. Gauthier, 25, of Sulphur, turned himself in and was charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

CPSO said that on Nov. 14, detectives responded to a local hospital where a 17-month-old child was being treated for a brain bleed. The child was then transported to a hospital out of town where it was learned the child also had a skull fracture.

Detectives spoke with Gauthier, who initially gave conflicting stories on how the child sustained the injuries, CPSO said.

He later told detectives that he was responsible for causing the injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gauthier was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond is set at $225,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.