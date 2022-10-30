LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles man has been arrested and faces several contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).

John L. Foreman, 60, of Lake Charles, faces the following charges:

Theft over $25,000

Misapplication of contractor’s payments (two counts)

Failure to possess the required license for home improvements (three counts)

Theft under $25,000

Exploitation of the infirmed (due to one of the victim’s age)

Failure to perform any work during a 45-day period or longer (three counts)

CPSO said that between Jul. and Oct. 2022, CPSO and the Contractor Fraud Response Team received several complaints in reference to Foreman (DBA Foreman Construction).

During the investigation, it was learned that the victims hired Foreman to do repairs to their homes and made upfront payments. Foreman then failed to complete the repairs and no work was done at the homes in over 45 days.

Detectives also learned that on more than one occasion, Foreman hired subcontractors to complete some of the work but did not pay them.

It was also found that in several of the cases, the home repairs exceeded the threshold of Foreman’s contracting license, according to CPSO.

Foreman was taken into custody on Oct. 25 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

His bond is set at $225,000.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.