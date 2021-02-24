211 now available to help report winter weather damage

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 file photo a staff member holds a Huawei ‘Mate20 X 5G’ smartphone at the IFA 2019 tech fair in Berlin, Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet approved a bill Wednesday that would require companies involved in setting up critical infrastructure such as high-speed 5G networks to guarantee that their equipment can’t be used for sabotage, espionage or terrorism. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness continues to request information from anyone who received damage due to the winter weather event last week. It is important to all of the agencies responsible for recovery to gather this information as quickly as possible.

The self-reporting survey, which can be found at damage.la.gov, will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process.

LA 211 assistance is also available in order to ease the survey process for anyone with access and functional needs. You can choose one of the following steps-

Text the keyword DamagesLA to 898-211. This will provide an instant reply with a survey link — making it easy to respond by smartphone

Dial 211 for assistance to complete the survey

This step should not replace reporting damage to your insurance agency. Anyone impacted by the winter storm should fill out the survey to report damage to your home or business (structures only, no vehicles).

The survey is voluntary and does not guarantee any federal disaster relief assistance. It will be beneficial in assisting with the damage assessment process in Louisiana related to this event.