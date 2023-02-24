ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 21-year-old is dead following a crash in Allen Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D.

Joshua Dillon Granger, 21, of Kinder, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP.

LSP said that around 7 a.m. on Feb. 24, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA 383, about seven miles west of Kinder.

The investigation revealed that Granger was driving a Kia Optima south on LA 383 when the Kia crossed the center line and traveled off the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the Kia entered a ditch, stuck a culvert, and became airborne. LSP said that the Kia then hit a tree and rolled over several times.

LSP said that Granger was not restrained and that speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.