21-year-old Houma police officer killed in Terrebonne Parish crash

THIBODAUX, La. (KLFY) — A 21-year-old Houma Police officer is dead this morning after Louisiana State Police Troop C officials said he ran off the roadway and into a drainage basin.

Austin Bush, 21, of Houma, was traveling west in a police cruiser on La. 648 just east of Audubon Ave. in Terrebonne Parish when he struck a log near the westbound fog line of the highway. His unit then crossed the eastbound lane and fell off the roadway into a drainage basin, where it was fully submerged in the water.

Troopers said Bush was buckled up at the time of the crash, but after being removed from the car, he died shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

A routine toxicology sample will be collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.