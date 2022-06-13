HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Brandon Johnson, 44, was allegedly shot in the back by his stepson, Cory Labranch Jr., 21, following a verbal argument that turned physical. According to a Facebook post, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 about the two men arguing in the 200 block of Shaw St.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Johnson with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He told police that he heard a gunshot and then saw a firearm fall to the floor. Johnson left the residence to seek medical help when he realized he had been shot.

As of Sunday, Mr. Johnson is in stable condition according to reports.

On June 12, detectives arrested Corey Lee Labranch, Jr. for aggravated second-degree battery in relation to this incident. Labranch was also charged with an outstanding warrant and booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Detective Charles Floyd with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at cfloyd@stcharlessheriff.org, (985) 783-6807, or (985) 783-1135