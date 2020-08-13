$205M in BP spill money for Louisiana coastal restoration

GRAND ISLE, LA – APRIL 19: Brad Scott, of Houma, Louisiana surf fishes as the sun rises , days after a BP announcement that it is ending its “active cleanup” on the Louisiana coast from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, on April 19, 2014 in Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded on April 20, 2010, killing 11 workers and spilling millions of gallons of oil. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana is getting another $205 million in BP oil spill money to restore its coast. $176 million will go toward using sediment dredged from the Mississippi River to build 1,200 acres of marsh in Jefferson Parish.

More than $25 million will go to oyster projects and $3 million to improve the system that finds injured or dead dolphins and whales.

A news release from the governor’s office says the marsh project is again using such money to restore wetlands, coastal, and nearshore habitats in the Barataria Basin, one of the worst-hit areas during the Deepwater Horizon spill.

