ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) — These are some Halloween and Fall activities and events you can enjoy around the Acadiana area.
This page will continue to be updated as more events are announced.
Haunted Activities
Haunted tours and walking trails around Acadiana where you can find a good scare.
5305 Cameron Rd., Scott, La. 70506
Open Friday & Saturday’s, 7pm-11pm throughout October.
Admission $30 for all ages
Cash only
Franklin, La
Select dates in October
$52 for ages 12+
Pumpkin Patches
Pumpkin patches that can be a great place for kids and family fun. Be sure to check the event website for the full details.
Loreauville Park Rd, New Iberia, LA 70563
Sept. 28-30
Fall Festival Games
Photo Booths
Pumpkins, Fall Flowers
930 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette, Louisiana 70506
Sept. 29-Oct. 30
Wednesday-Friday 3 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Admission $10 for all ages
$5 for pumpkin
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church pumpkin patch
400 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70503
October 13-31,
Weekdays, 4 p.m.-7p.m.
Weekends, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Admission free
Pumpkins range in price from $1-$50, depending on size
865 mulberry Rd., Opelousas, La 70570
Sept. 22- Nov. 5
11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Vendors come Saturday-Sunday
Includes pumpkins and hayrides
Admission is $10
Fall Festivities
The festivities are celebrating the spirit of fall fun with a variety of activities people of all ages can enjoy.
Moncus Park Autumn in the Oaks
2913 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
Oct. 28
3 p.m. – 6p.m.
Hayride, Halloween putt putt, face painting, pumpkin bowling, and much more
All activities are free
$20 on-site parking fundraiser
Boo Bayou Festival Vermilionville
300 Fisher Rd, Lafayette, LA,
Oct. 21
10 a.m – 3 p.m.
old-time games, face painting, and more
Kid-friendly spooooky films
Kid cooking school
Admission $5 for ages 2+
Spooktacular Drive-Thru Lights Display
115 Enterprise Blvd, Lafayette, La
Oct. 13-31
Friday, Saturday, Sunday 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
$25 per car/truck, $40 per van, $100 per bus/trolley
City Trick or Treat times
This information will be updated as cities release it.