ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) — These are some Halloween and Fall activities and events you can enjoy around the Acadiana area.

Haunted Activities

Haunted tours and walking trails around Acadiana where you can find a good scare.

Fright Trail

Lafayette, La

5305 Cameron Rd., Scott, La. 70506 Open Friday & Saturday’s, 7pm-11pm throughout October. Admission $30 for all ages Cash only

Franklin ghost walk

Franklin, La

Franklin, La Select dates in October $52 for ages 12+

Pumpkin Patches

Pumpkin patches that can be a great place for kids and family fun. Be sure to check the event website for the full details.

LCP Pumpkin Patch

Loreauville, La

Loreauville Park Rd, New Iberia, LA 70563 Sept. 28-30 Fall Festival Games Photo Booths Pumpkins, Fall Flowers

Poche’s Patch & Maze

Lafayette, La

930 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette, Louisiana 70506 Sept. 29-Oct. 30 Wednesday-Friday 3 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. Admission $10 for all ages $5 for pumpkin

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church pumpkin patch

Lafayette, La

400 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70503 October 13-31,

Weekdays, 4 p.m.-7p.m.

Weekends, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission free Pumpkins range in price from $1-$50, depending on size

2KB Farm & Petting Zoo

Opelousas, La

865 mulberry Rd., Opelousas, La 70570 Sept. 22- Nov. 5 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Vendors come Saturday-Sunday Includes pumpkins and hayrides Admission is $10

Fall Festivities

The festivities are celebrating the spirit of fall fun with a variety of activities people of all ages can enjoy.

Moncus Park Autumn in the Oaks

Lafayette, La

2913 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503 Oct. 28 3 p.m. – 6p.m. Hayride, Halloween putt putt, face painting, pumpkin bowling, and much more All activities are free $20 on-site parking fundraiser

Boo Bayou Festival Vermilionville

Lafayette, La

300 Fisher Rd, Lafayette, LA, Oct. 21 10 a.m – 3 p.m. old-time games, face painting, and more Kid-friendly spooooky films Kid cooking school Admission $5 for ages 2+

Spooktacular Drive-Thru Lights Display

115 Enterprise Blvd, Lafayette, La Oct. 13-31 Friday, Saturday, Sunday 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. $25 per car/truck, $40 per van, $100 per bus/trolley

City Trick or Treat times

This information will be updated as cities release it.