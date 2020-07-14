2020 Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

GRAND ISLE, La. (KLFY) The 2020 International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Event organizers announced Tuesday that the annual fishing rodeo will not go on due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled for July 23 – 25, 2020.

According to the International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo Facebook page, “The Rodeo Board made this decision with the health and safety of workers and attendees in mind.”

The annual 3-day fishing event has brought thousands of boaters, competitive anglers, and revelers to the barrier islands.

The Jefferson Parish Administration and Jefferson Parish Council say they support the decision and will assist event organizers in rescheduling this event at a later date.