(WVLA)– A man is dead after opening his door late Sunday night.

EBRSO was called to 8484 Bayou Fountain Ave. around 11 p.m. in reference to someone being shot.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the shooting victim as 20-year-old Tyler Batiste.

EBRSO says, “according to a witnesses, Batiste answered a knock at the door and was met with gunfire.”

The investigation into this shooting death remains open and anyone that has information about this case may call EBRSO at 389-5000.