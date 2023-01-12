UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials announced Thursday that Louisiana State Troopers Lt. John Clary and Kory York will not be paid while on administrative leave after charges were brought in the 2019 Ronald Greene case. The decision comes after the troopers were initially placed on paid leave in December 2022.

This decision by the Louisiana State Police Commission came after Clary and York were indicted on charges in December 2022. According to reports, York will appear in court on February 22, 2023, facing one count of Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance.

Clary is facing Malfeasance in Office and Obstruction of Justice charges.