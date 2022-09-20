WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An attempted burglary of a West Monroe business results in one of the suspects falling through the roof.

According to West Monroe Police, officers were dispatched to TP Outdoors in West Monroe on September 12 in reference to a burglary. They arrived at the scene and viewed video surveillance and discovered that two white males climbed onto the roof using a drainpipe and one of the suspects fell through the roof, leaving a hole.

After the suspect fell through the roof, the two suspects fled the scene. On Monday, police located one of the suspects on Mitchell Street. Trevor Wayne Smith, 18 was arrested and charged with simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.

According to Smith, he did not intend to burglarize TP Outdoors and he mentioned that he was on the roof practicing “parkour.” As of now, officers are still searching for the second suspect.