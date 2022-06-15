NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — On June, 15 two wanted suspects were booked into the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to the fatal shooting of a grandmother at a high school graduation.

Both Laverne Duplessis and Frank Bartholomew were booked into the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office on June 14 before 3 p.m. according to inmate records.

Duplessis was booked on three separate charges according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office’s public information online.

She was charged with manslaughter, a firearm at school or school function, and obstruction of justice.

Bartholomew was booked into the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office for obstruction of justice.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, all four wanted suspects wanted in the investigation on May 31, 2022, in the 7900 block of Stroelitz Street have been arrested.

Reports show that Brandon Rock surrendered to NOPD in connection with this investigation after a warrant for his arrest.

Rock was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count each of manslaughter and for possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.

On June 14, the remaining three suspects each surrendered to police separately.

The 15-year-old juvenile male suspect was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on a charge of possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is asked to call NOPD Homicide Det. Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.