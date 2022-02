ATCHAFALAYA BAY, La. (KLFY)The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and their dog Sunday in Atchafalaya Bay.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland, a helicopter hoisted the two boaters and their dog and transported them to the Harry P Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson after their boat began taking on water.

The boaters and dog were last reported in good condition.

A commercial salvage company will retrieve the vessel, the Coast Guard said.