LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) has arrested two men for failing to properly register as sex offenders.

Thaddeus Hunter, 60, and Nobryan McGee, 34, both of Lake Charles, were arrested by CPSO for failing to properly register as sex offenders.

Hunter was arrested on September 8 after he was found to be working in Calcasieu Parish for about two months without notifying the proper authorities of his employment information, as required by law, stated police.

Hunter was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender. His bond has been set at $65,000, stated the report.

Hunter was convicted of sexual battery in 1994, and additionally convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2019 and again in 2020, said CPSO.

McGee was arrested on August 9 after an investigation revealed he purchased a vehicle in December of 2021 and failed to register the information with law enforcement before using the vehicle, which violated his sex offender registration requirements, stated police.

Police arrested and booked McGee into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender. His bond is set at $65,000.

McGee was convicted of simple rape in Bossier parish in 2006. He was additionally convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2006 and again in 2010, both in Bossier Parish, as stated in the report.

Disclaimer: A person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.