Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

19-year-old Walker man dies in early morning two-vehicle crash

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

The Louisiana State Police were notified about a fatal crash around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28.

Blaze Kilpatrick, 19, of Walker died at the crash scene.

The crash involved two vehicles on Walker Rd. North.

LSP said, “the initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as 19-year-old Kali Sunde of Walker and her passenger were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 447 in a 2017 Toyota Camry.”

The 19-year-old man was driving north in a 2009 Honda Accord on the same road.

At some point, the Toyota Camry crossed the centerline and hit Kilpatrick’s vehicle head-on.

Kilpatrick was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred but still died from injuries relating to this crash.

Authorities did take a toxicology sample from the driver of the Honda Accord.

The two people in the Camry were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Both Sunde and her passenger suffered minor injuries as a result of this accident.

Sunde was subsequently arrested after a breathe test was given by Troopers.

Sunde found her way into the Livingston Parish Jail after the test showed she was over the legal limit.

Sunde is facing these charges:

The investigation into this deadly crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories