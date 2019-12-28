19-year-old Walker man dies in early morning two-vehicle crash

The Louisiana State Police were notified about a fatal crash around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28.

Blaze Kilpatrick, 19, of Walker died at the crash scene.

The crash involved two vehicles on Walker Rd. North.

LSP said, “the initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as 19-year-old Kali Sunde of Walker and her passenger were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 447 in a 2017 Toyota Camry.”

The 19-year-old man was driving north in a 2009 Honda Accord on the same road.

At some point, the Toyota Camry crossed the centerline and hit Kilpatrick’s vehicle head-on.

Kilpatrick was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred but still died from injuries relating to this crash.

Authorities did take a toxicology sample from the driver of the Honda Accord.

The two people in the Camry were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Both Sunde and her passenger suffered minor injuries as a result of this accident.

Sunde was subsequently arrested after a breathe test was given by Troopers.

Sunde found her way into the Livingston Parish Jail after the test showed she was over the legal limit.

Sunde is facing these charges:

The investigation into this deadly crash remains ongoing.