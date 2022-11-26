NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 19-year-old is recovering have been shot in New Orleans East.

It happened in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard on Saturday (Nov. 26th) around 5:00 a.m.

New Orleans Police Department officers say a 19-year-old man was approached by a vehicle while he was walking. That’s when the suspects allegedly opened fire and hit the man.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The Investigation is ongoing and at this time there are no further details available.